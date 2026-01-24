Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northbound lanes of I-225 closed for crash in Aurora

Denver7 will update this article once we know more.
AURORA, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 225 just south of the Interstate 70 interchange in Aurora are closed due to a crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) posted about the incident, saying the northbound lanes are closed between US 40 and I-70 at milepoint 11.5. CDOT cameras in the area show traffic building behind the crash.

No other details are confirmed as of publishing time, but Denver7 will update this article once we know more.

