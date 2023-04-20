Northbound I-25 shut down just south of University Boulevard following two-vehicle crash, Denver police say

DENVER – Drivers traveling on northbound Interstate 25 will encounter a bit of a traffic hiccup near University Boulevard after police shut down that part of the highway due to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported by Denver police just before 9 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of University Boulevard.

Two vehicles were involved and the drivers sustained serious injuries. No other information was immediately available.

The northbound lanes of I-25 were completely shut down thru traffic.

Alternate routes were advised.

It was not immediately clear how long the northbound lanes would remain closed.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorists on NB I-25 just south of University. NB I-25 is completely shut down. Alternate routes are advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/FIzdoqJdpb — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 20, 2023