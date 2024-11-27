Northbound I-225 shut down at Iliff Ave. in Aurora due to crash involving a semi, police say

AURORA, Colo. — All northbound lanes of I-225 were shut down at Iliff Ave. after a semi crashed on the highway Wednesday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. by police in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Police said the closure required a hazmat clean-up crew, but provided no details about what may have spilled on the highway.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the northbound lanes of the highway.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we learn more.