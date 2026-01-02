Neighbors voice their thoughts on the 100-day road closure for County Line Road project

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Starting Tuesday, there will be a 100-day closure on County Line Road from Clarkson Street to the U-Haul business access as crews will fill the dip at Lee Gulch and help with overall public safety. Denver7 spoke with neighbors about the project and what it means for the community.

Kathy Wren has lived in the area for 32 years, saying it was a "great place to raise a family." During the day, she said traffic on County Line Road is not bad, but said rush hour is crazy.

"They are putting in two lanes on each direction of County Line, plus they're going to put a light right here at Clarkson, and we really do need it," said Wren. "If you ever drive here during rush hour, it's a nightmare, so that will really help a lot."

Jim Waltz

Brad Vander Ley has also lived in the area for 25-plus years and has clear memories of the road's deep dips.

"Oh yeah, used to be like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride. People would come out here intentionally just to go up and down the dips — that was crazy," said Vaner Ley. "If you're going too fast — I mean, you wouldn't — but it felt like you'd almost get airborne."

A major effort is underway for the County Line road project as Douglas County is working with the City of Littleton, City of Centennial, and the Denver Regional Council of Governments to widen and reconstruct the road from University Boulevard to Broadway.

Jim Waltz

Another resident, Rob Sweet, said this work is overdue and is needed to improve the area as the dips are unsafe and dangerous on the road.

"County Line Road has been basically in the state of disrepair for many, many years," said Sweet."It should have been converted from a two-laner many years ago, just like the rest of it was."

Douglas County said that while crews will not be working all throughout the day, the road has to stay closed due to significant earthwork and unsafe travel conditions. A detour map shows alternate routes drivers can take.

Jim Waltz

Neighbors in the area know this could mean more cars on their roads; however, they say the long-term benefits of this improved roadway will be worth it.

"I think it needs to happen. I mean, just people have to have to deal with it. It is what it is," said Vander Ley. "A hundred days, I was kind of shocked to hear that, but it takes a long time. What can you do? In the long run, the good is going out weight the bad for sure."