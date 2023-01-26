Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 just north of Colfax; drivers should expect delays

At least 5 vehicles involved in early Thursday morning crash, DPD says
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 08:44:26-05

DENVER – A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 just north of Colfax Avenue will create some traffic delays during the morning commute Thursday.

At least five vehicles were involved in the crash on the northbound lanes of I-25 just north of Colfax, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said this crash is across from Empower Field at Mile High.

Two and a half lanes of the northbound lanes were blocked by first responders, Luber said, but by 6:45 a.m. all but one lane on northbound I-25 remained opened.

It's not clear at this time whether anyone was injured following this crash.

This is a breaking developing story and will be updated.

