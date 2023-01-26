Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 just north of Colfax; drivers should expect delays

DENVER – A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 just north of Colfax Avenue will create some traffic delays during the morning commute Thursday.

At least five vehicles were involved in the crash on the northbound lanes of I-25 just north of Colfax, according to the Denver Police Department.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said this crash is across from Empower Field at Mile High.

Two and a half lanes of the northbound lanes were blocked by first responders, Luber said, but by 6:45 a.m. all but one lane on northbound I-25 remained opened.

EB 6th AVE is slow and go from Sheridan to I-25 due to the crash on NB 25 at Mile High. The crash is all on the right shoulder but the right lane will stay blocked for a while. pic.twitter.com/BbOCfREJdB — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 26, 2023

It's not clear at this time whether anyone was injured following this crash.

This is a breaking developing story and will be updated.