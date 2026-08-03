Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 82 north of Carbondale, CSP says

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed and a woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash north of Carbondale over the weekend, troopers with the Colorado State Patrol said Monday.

The initial investigation of the crash shows a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was going west on Highway 82 near milepost 12 in the center turn-only lane when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle going east collided with the passenger side of the Silverado as the truck entered the eastbound lanes of the highway to complete a left turn into a private driveway, according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol.

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The crash, which occurred Sunday at around 12:20 p.m., caused the motorcycle rider and the passenger to be ejected from the bike, killing a 53-year-old man and seriously injuring a 56-year-old woman, both from Grand Junction. Her condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the Silverado, a 77-year-old man from Carbondale, was not injured, according to the release.

All lanes of Highway 82 were initially blocked due to the crash and were reopened at approximately 4:03 p.m., CSP says.

The crash is being investigated by the CSP’s Vehicular Crimes unit. Anyone who saw the crash or has any information that could help in the investigation should contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (970) 249-4392 and reference case number VC260264. Callers should be prepared to leave their contact information so an investigator can return your call.