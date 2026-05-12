Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-70 west of Frisco, Colorado State Patrol says

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 west of Frisco late Monday night.

The crash happened at around 9:39 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-70 near milepost 203, according to a spokesperson with the CSP.

Denver7 News 2 - 4 pm

A preliminary investigation shows that a Jeep Cherokee was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 behind a Peterbilt 379 hauling a trailer. Troopers said the Cherokee failed to slow as it approached the Peterbilt, striking its front with the rear of the trailer.

The driver of a Cherokee, a 41-year-old man from Frisco, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Peterbilt, a 42-year-old man from Thornton, suffered no injuries, the spokesperson said.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released once family has been notified.

The crash is now being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or have any information that could help investigators, to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference Case# VC260141. Those calling the agency with tips should be prepared to leave your contact information for an investigator to return your call.