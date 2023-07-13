Major crash in Aurora shuts down all northbound traffic on E-470 beginning at Colfax, police say

DENVER – A major crash on E-470 in Aurora involving two semis has reportedly shut down all northbound traffic along the highway early Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department were responding to a “report of a major crash” on E-470 at E. 26th Ave. shortly after 12:30 p.m. By 1:43 p.m., police said the crash involved two semis, though further details about the crash were not immediately released

All northbound traffic of E-470 was shut down beginning at Colfax.

Traffic was being diverted to I-70 and there was no estimated time for the reopening of the northbound lanes of the highway, according to police.

The Colorado State Patrol is at the scene and leading the crash investigation, police said.