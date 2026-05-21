I-70 reopens in both directions at the Eisenhower Tunnel after vehicle fire

DENVER — A vehicle fire just outside the eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Tunnel shut down both directions of the highway for a few minutes late Thursday morning.

The vehicle fire was reported at 10:40 a.m. by the Colorado Department of Transportation at mile marker 215.

CDOT

CDOT officials said that location is just outside the eastbound tunnel exit.

About 10 minutes later, CDOT officials said the westbound lanes of I-70 were back open to traffic. Shorter after 11 a.m., the eastbound lanes followed suit and the highway was completely opened to traffic.

CDOT officials said there were no injuries reported from the vehicle fire.