I-70 closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon Thursday due to a rockslide, CDOT says

DENVER – Interstate 70 was closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon late Thursday morning due to a rockslide, according to officials the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The interstate was closed between Shoshone (Exit 123) and Dotsero (Exit 133), CDOT officials said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s not clear how long the closure will last.

Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes and be ready for delays in the area.

