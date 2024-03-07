Watch Now
I-70 closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon Thursday due to a rockslide, CDOT says

Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 13:37:52-05

DENVER – Interstate 70 was closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon late Thursday morning due to a rockslide, according to officials the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The interstate was closed between Shoshone (Exit 123) and Dotsero (Exit 133), CDOT officials said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s not clear how long the closure will last.

Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes and be ready for delays in the area.

