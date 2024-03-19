I-70 reopened between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass, CDOT says

DENVER — A closure of Interstate 70 in both directions between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass lasted only several minutes late Tuesday morning as Colorado Department of Transportation officials conducted "road maintenance operations" along the highway.

The highway closed for all travelers at around 10:12 a.m. But by 10:23 a.m., all lanes of I-70 had reopened thru traffic.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 19, 8am