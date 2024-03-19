Watch Now
I-70 reopened between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass, CDOT says

Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 19, 2024
DENVER — A closure of Interstate 70 in both directions between Silverthorne and Loveland Pass lasted only several minutes late Tuesday morning as Colorado Department of Transportation officials conducted "road maintenance operations" along the highway.

The highway closed for all travelers at around 10:12 a.m. But by 10:23 a.m., all lanes of I-70 had reopened thru traffic.

