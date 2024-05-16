I-70 closed in both direction between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero due to a vehicle fire, CDOT says

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions in Colorado’s high country due to a vehicle fire, state department of transportation officials said Thursday.

The crash was reported between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday by Garfield County 911 on X, formerly Twitter. The closure was confirmed by the Colorado Department of Transportation on their website.

I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116-133 both directions, Glenwood Springs to Dotsero, due to a vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/2JctJ7zyYo — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) May 16, 2024

It's not clear how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

