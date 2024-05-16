Watch Now
I-70 closed in both direction between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero due to a vehicle fire, CDOT says

Posted at 3:24 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions in Colorado’s high country due to a vehicle fire, state department of transportation officials said Thursday.

The crash was reported between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday by Garfield County 911 on X, formerly Twitter. The closure was confirmed by the Colorado Department of Transportation on their website.

It's not clear how long the closure will last.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

