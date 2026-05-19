Highway 9 reopens in both directions south of Kremmling after semi rollover

KREMMLING, Colo. — A semi rollover shut down both directions of Highway 9 south of Kremmling for about an hour and-a-half before the highway was reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the highway was closed between County Road 1693 and Haystack Mtn Road, about 12 miles south of the Kremmling area, at mile point 125.

Denver7 News at 1 p.m.

They advised travelers to expect delays due to a crash. A detour was set up at Heeney Road.

The highway reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Drivers should call 511 for the latest road report or visit the Colorado Department of Transportation’s COTrip.org website to stay updated on road conditions.