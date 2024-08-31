Watch Now
Fatal crash closes stretch of northbound I-25 near Santa Fe Drive in Denver

The two-vehicle crash killed one driver and left another injured, according to Denver police
DENVER — A fatal crash involving two vehicles closed a stretch of northbound Interstate 25 near Santa Fe Drive as travelers headed into the Labor Day weekend.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 6:15 p.m. by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on X, formerly Twitter.

The northbound lanes of I-25 were closed at University, according to the Denver Police Department.

Few details about the crash were released, but CDOT cameras showed back-up traffic for at least two miles and police patrol vehicles staged a few yards from a white tent.

A Denver police spokesperson said another driver had been injured in the crash but did not provide additional information.

There was no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

Alternate routes are advised.

