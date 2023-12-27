Eastbound I-76 closed near the Sable Blvd. ramp due to road damage, travelers advised to take alternate routes

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Drivers traveling along I-76 in Brighton were asked Wednesday to find alternate routes to their destination as a portion of the highway was shut down due to road damage.

A lane of eastbound I-76 was closed near the Sable Blvd. ramp after a portion of seam lifted from the concrete in the middle of the road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is on scene to handle emergency repair. No timeline of when the lane will reopen was immediately available.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes in the area.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 27, 11am