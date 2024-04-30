Eastbound I-70 partially shut down in Wheat Ridge after semi-truck catches fire, police say

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Eastbound I-70 is partially shut down in Wheat Ridge after a semi-truck caught fire sometime Monday afternoon, according to police.

The partial shutdown of the east bound lanes of I-70 east of Robb St. was reported by Wheat Ridge police before 4:30 p.m.

Two lanes on the eastbound lanes remain open, “but considering the time of day, we suggest you find an alternate route back home,” Wheat Ridge police said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We have a partial shutdown of EB I-70 east of Robb St. after a truck fire along the highway. Our partners at @ArvadaFire also responded to the scene.



We have two lanes open, but considering the time of day, we suggest you find an alternate route back home. pic.twitter.com/Ywpfbb4tjx — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 30, 2024

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

