Eastbound I-70 partially shut down in Wheat Ridge after semi-truck catches fire, police say

Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 30, 2024
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Eastbound I-70 is partially shut down in Wheat Ridge after a semi-truck caught fire sometime Monday afternoon, according to police.

The partial shutdown of the east bound lanes of I-70 east of Robb St. was reported by Wheat Ridge police before 4:30 p.m.

Two lanes on the eastbound lanes remain open, “but considering the time of day, we suggest you find an alternate route back home,” Wheat Ridge police said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

It's unclear how long the closure will last.

