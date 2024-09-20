Eastbound I-70 partially closed between Eagle and Edwards after two semis crash overnight, CSP says

DENVER — Eastbound Interstate 70 is partially closed in Colorado’s high country after two semis crashed overnight, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado State Patrol.

It’s not clear at what time the crash occurred, but CSP officials said in a social media post on Facebook earlier Friday that the collision occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway between Eagle and Edwards.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the closure was in effect for all lanes on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 163 and Exit 167.

CSP said in an update one lane of the eastbound side of the highway had reopened, with the remaining still closed.

Colorado State Patrol

“The closure is expected to last through most of today for cleanup,” officials wrote on Facebook.

Anyone traveling east from Eagle was advised to plan for delays.

The condition of the semi drivers involved in the crash was not immediately known.