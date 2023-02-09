Eastbound I-70 from Deer Trail to Burlington due to high winds, blowing snow, CSP says

DENVER – The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between Deer Trail and Burlington in the Eastern Plains due to inclement weather, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported the closure between US 40 (Deer Trail and) and Exit 371: Genoa, located a mile east of Limon shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

They attributed the closure to “safety concerns.”

The Colorado State Patrol in Limon, however, said conditions on I-70 were “still bad” in Lincoln and Elbert counties due to high winds and blowing snow.

The CSP reported multiple crashes in the area with one of those being fatal.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area entirely.

Strong northerly winds were affecting the Eastern Plains Thursday, with gusts staying under 60 mph.