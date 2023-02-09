Watch Now
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Eastbound I-70 from Deer Trail to Burlington due to high winds, blowing snow, CSP says

Winter Weather Colorado.jpg
David Zalubowski/AP
The gate is closed on an on ramp to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at East Airpark Road Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Winter Weather Colorado.jpg
Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 18:24:31-05

DENVER – The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between Deer Trail and Burlington in the Eastern Plains due to inclement weather, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported the closure between US 40 (Deer Trail and) and Exit 371: Genoa, located a mile east of Limon shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

They attributed the closure to “safety concerns.”

The Colorado State Patrol in Limon, however, said conditions on I-70 were “still bad” in Lincoln and Elbert counties due to high winds and blowing snow.

The CSP reported multiple crashes in the area with one of those being fatal.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area entirely.

Strong northerly winds were affecting the Eastern Plains Thursday, with gusts staying under 60 mph.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018