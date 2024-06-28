Watch Now
Denver7 | TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Eastbound I-70 closed near Floyd Hill due to vehicle fire, CDOT officials say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
eastbound i-70 closed near floyd hill june 28 2024.png
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 28, 2024

DENVER — A vehicle fire has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials said Friday.

The vehicle fire was reported just before 11 a.m., according to CDOT officials, who said up to 21-minute delays were expected for those traveling east, while those going west should expect about a 5-minute delay to get through the area.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between Exit 243 – Hidden Valley, and Exit 244: US 6 at mile point 244.

There is no information about when the highway will reopen.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 28, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018