Eastbound I-70 closed near Floyd Hill due to vehicle fire, CDOT officials say

DENVER — A vehicle fire has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials said Friday.

The vehicle fire was reported just before 11 a.m., according to CDOT officials, who said up to 21-minute delays were expected for those traveling east, while those going west should expect about a 5-minute delay to get through the area.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed between Exit 243 – Hidden Valley, and Exit 244: US 6 at mile point 244.

There is no information about when the highway will reopen.

