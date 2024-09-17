Eastbound I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon after semi-truck crashes through guardrail, lands on roadway below

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor in Glenwood Canyon are shut down due to a semi-truck rollover crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about six miles east of Glenwood Springs. According to CDOT, the commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 when it crashed through the guardrail and landed on the eastbound lanes of the lower deck.

The driver's condition is not known at this time.

Eastbound I-70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use the northern alternate route for east-west travel. Drivers can exit at the town of Rifle, exit 87, and then head north along CO 13 to Craig. They will then continue on US 40 to Steamboat, then south on CO 9 to Silverthorne, where they can again access I-70.

Colorado Department of Transportation Emergency crews responded to a commercial semi-truck that crashed on I-70 about six miles east of Glenwood Springs at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.

CDOT said westbound traffic is being allowed through the crash area. Drivers should slow down and abide by the speed reduction in the area.

For the latest travel conditions, visit COtrip.org.