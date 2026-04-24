Eastbound I-70 reopens at Edwards after semi hits 'bridge structure'

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound lanes of I-70 closed in Eagle County after a semi struck a "bridge structure," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The highway has since reopened.

The Avon Police Department said a semi carrying an excavator struck the I-70 overpass on northbound Avon Road. No traffic was allowed under I-70 in either direction until an inspection was completed.

Drivers were told to exit at Edwards (exit 163) and hop on Highway 6, which runs parallel to the interstate. Once they reached Avon, they could turn left on Avon Road to get back onto eastbound I-70, CDOT says.