Dump truck crashes into home just off Highway 287 near Loveland

A dump truck crashed into a home just off Highway 287 near Loveland Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
LOVELAND, Colo. — A dump truck crashed into a home just off Highway 287 near Loveland Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened near Highway 287 and Sunset Court at 3:06 p.m. and "involved a dump truck and a house." No further details were provided about the crash.

The house was "structurally compromised" in the crash. Two other vehicles and an off-highway vehicle (OHV) were also damaged.

CSP said the dump truck driver was cited, but the spokesperson said it is "unknown what they were cited for at this time."

No one was injured in the crash.

