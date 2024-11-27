Driver involved in two-vehicle crash on I-25 near Monument killed in secondary crash moments later, CSP says

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A driver involved in a crash on Interstate 25 near Monument was killed in a secondary crash moments later, Colorado State Patrol troopers said Wednesday.

The Colorado State Patrol received reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a Jeep and a Subaru Outback on the northbound lanes of I-25 near Monument at around 10:35 a.m.

Investigators said both drivers moved their vehicles to the left shoulder on northbound I-25 where they got outside of their vehicles to exchange information. Soon after, however, a speeding pick-up truck driving on the highway hit the vehicles parked on the left shoulder.

During that crash, one of the drivers from the first crash was struck by the Subaru Outback. The impact pushed him onto the southbound lanes of I-25 where he was run over by incoming traffic, according to the CSP.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One driver who struck the individual remained on scene, but other drivers that may have been involved left before investigators could interview them, troopers said.

Northbound I-25 was closed between milepost 158 with a detour in place at W. Baptist Rd. for several hours, while southbound traffic on the highway was restricted to one lane. The highway was back open by 2:30 p.m.

The crash was now being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. Anyone in the area at the time of the crash who may have dashcam video or information that could help in the investigation was urged to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 719-544-2424.

“The Colorado State Patrol is reminding motorists to slow down in heavy traffic and when approaching hazards,” a CSP spokesperson said Wednesday. “Secondary crashes occur when drivers can't respond in time to avoid an unusual situation, and often those crashes can be very dangerous because people are outside of the protection offered by a vehicle.”

The identity of the victim will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.