Denver police say motorcyclist has died after crash near Cherry Creek Reservoir

DENVER — A motorcyclist who crashed near S. Havana Street and S. Galena Street in Denver overnight has died, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which the department posted about at 1:46 a.m. Thursday on social media.



Police said the person was brought to a hospital with serious injuries. Havana Street was closed in both directions at that intersection. The crash happened just northwest of Cherry Creek Reservoir.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, DPD said the motorcyclist had died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.