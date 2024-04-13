Denver is upgrading its stormwater system, which will lead to closures along E. 13th Ave starting next week

DENVER – People who travel from Aurora to Denver for work along E. 13th Ave. will need to plan on a detour starting next week.

That’s because Denver is upgrading it stormwater system on the city’s eastside “where much of the existing stormwater infrastructure dates to the 1930‘s” and that work will include upsizing stormwater drainage pipes on E. 13th Ave., according to a spokesperson with the city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

Crews will fully close E. 13th Ave. between Colorado Boulevard and Albion Street starting Monday, April 15, and people who use that street to get from Aurora to Denver will have to detour north at Monaco Street Parkway to Colfax Avenue.

DOTI

People who live along the road closure will still be able to access the street, DOTI officials said in a news release Friday evening.

The closure (and detour) is expected to last about three months. Weekly construction update can be found here.

The stormwater system upgrade is expected to last through January 2025.

