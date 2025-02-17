Watch Now
Denver7 TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Deadly single-vehicle crash closes westbound I-70 in Colorado’s Western Slope, CSP says

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Deadly single-vehicle crash closes WB I-70 in Colorado’s Western Slope_feb 17 2025.jpg
Posted

PALISADE, Colo. — A deadly single-vehicle crash has closed a section of westbound I-70 on Colorado’s Western Slope Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash on westbound I-70 between Cameo and Palisade, located about 7 miles east of Clifton, happened just before 2 p.m., a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

Westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 44 and back on at Exit 42, CSP troopers said.

The road is estimated to re-open in several hours, officials said.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
traffic.jpg