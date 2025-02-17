Deadly single-vehicle crash closes westbound I-70 in Colorado’s Western Slope, CSP says

PALISADE, Colo. — A deadly single-vehicle crash has closed a section of westbound I-70 on Colorado’s Western Slope Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash on westbound I-70 between Cameo and Palisade, located about 7 miles east of Clifton, happened just before 2 p.m., a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.
Westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 44 and back on at Exit 42, CSP troopers said.
The road is estimated to re-open in several hours, officials said.
