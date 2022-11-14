Watch Now
Deadly crash on I-270 and I-76 closes highway for nearly an hour early Monday morning

Posted at 3:06 PM, Nov 14, 2022
DENVER – A deadly crash on Interstate 270 near Interstate 76 shut down traffic for nearly an hour early Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash closed down the westbound lanes of I-270 at York/I-76 at around 5:30 a.m. Monday. It was first reported to the CSP at around 5:24 a.m., according to CSP spokesman Trooper Gary Cutler.

The crash involved a single vehicle that crash into a guard rail. The driver, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The ramp reopened to traffic shortly after 6:30 a.m., Cutler said.

It's unclear at this time if speed, alcohol or other drugs were a contributing factor in the deadly crash.

