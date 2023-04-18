Northbound I-25 reopens at University following multi-vehicle crash

DENVER — A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 and University Boulevard created major traffic delays for those heading to work Tuesday morning.

A box truck heading south on I-25 hit the crash wall at University at around 6 a.m., sending concrete from the median into the northbound lanes as well as the front wheels of the truck, according to Denver7 Traffic expert Jayson Luber.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) had to check the wall and then put up cones before they can come back at a later date and fix the wall, he said.

Northbound I-25 was completely shut down at University and the southbound side of the interstate was reduced to two lanes. Lanes were open at University.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a crash involving multiple motorists at I-25 NB and SB Between University and Downing. No injuries reported. I-25NB is closed at University. I-25SB is reduced to 2 lanes. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/GOs1Z0yYeW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 18, 2023

Major delays on both directions were expected, Luber said, adding people can take Santa Fe, Broadway, or Colorado Boulevards are detours to avoid bottleneck traffic.

All lanes were back open by 7:30 a.m.