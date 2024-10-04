Crash closes CO 119 in both directions between US 6 and Black Hawk

CENTRAL CITY, Colo. — Travelers using CO Highway 119 Friday night will need to find alternate routes if heading to Black Hawk as a crash will have roads shut down throughout the night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Few details about the crash were immediately available, but images from AirTracker7 showed what appeared to be a head-on collision with at least two vehicles involved.

AirTracker7

At least two people were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

CDOT officials said CO 119 was closed in both directions between US 6 and Selak St. in Black Hawk. Officials suggested drivers use Central City Parkway to get around the crash.

CO 119 will be closed through the night, officials said.