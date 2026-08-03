Crash between motorcyclists in San Juan County ends with one rider killed, another seriously injured

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State troopers are investigating after two motorcyclists collided, killing one of the riders and seriously injuring another south of Silverton in southwestern Colorado Friday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation into the crash shows that a red Harley-Davidson was going south on US 550 on the centerline, crossing partially into the northbound lane when the bike crashed with a black Harley-Davidson going north that was also close to the centerline, according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol.

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CSP troopers said the left side of the red Harley struck the left side of the black Harley, causing the black Harley to travel off the right side of the road. The black Harley then went airborne and struck a ridge, ejecting the rider, the release states. The black Harley rolled down the ridge and came to rest facing south, the release states.

After impact, the red Harley rolled onto its right side and slid until it stopped on the northbound shoulder, troopers said.

The rider of the red Harley, only identified as a 73-year-old man from Baytown, Texas, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The rider of the black Harley, a 53-year-old man from Farmington, New Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CSP.

The road was closed for the investigation and reopened at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the CSP’s Vehicular Crimes unit. Anyone who saw the crash or has any information that could help in the investigation should contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (970) 249-4392 and reference case number VC260260. Callers should be prepared to leave their contact information so an investigator can return your call.