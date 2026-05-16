Aurora man killed, driver injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-25 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man was killed and two other drivers were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Douglas County that shut down parts of Interstate 25 ahead of the Friday afternoon rush hour commute.

The multi-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of I-25 happened between Happy Canyon Road and Castle Pines Parkway shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers urged drivers in the area to seek alternate routes as the crash was expected to cause heavy delays for drivers anxious to start their weekends.

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A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the crash involved three vehicles that rear-ended each other: A white Audi Q5, a blue Toyota Highlander, and a grey Chevrolet Equinox.

Detectives said the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, a 31-year-old man from Aurora was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Highlander, a 58-year-old woman from Castle Pines, was taken to an area hospital for an unknown extent of injuries.

The highway reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m.

If you, or someone you may know, witnessed this incident, please call the Colorado State Patrol Denver Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501 and reference case number VC260144. Be prepared to leave your name and contact information so our investigators can contact you.