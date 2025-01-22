All lanes of westbound I-70 closed near Vail due to crash on the highway, CDOT says

DENVER — A crash along Interstate 70 forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the highway near Vail, leading to near-hour delays for drivers traveling in the area, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.

The crash occurred sometime around 2:45 p.m. on westbound I-70 near mile marker 173. The highway was closed between the Vail exit and Minturn.

CDOT officials advised drivers to expect delays in the area due to the crash, and said Google reported a 54-minute delay on the westbound lanes.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.