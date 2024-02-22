Watch Now
3 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Livermore Thursday, Colorado State Patrol says

Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 19:13:20-05

LIVERMORE, Colo. – Three young adults were killed and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash northwest of Fort Collins Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The deadly crash happened on US 287 near County Round 37 in Livermore, located about 27 miles northwest of Fort Collins.

CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said those killed were 18, 19 and 21 years old, respectively. No other information about the victims’ identities was immediately released. Two other people inside the vehicle were injured. Their ages were not immediately available.

The driver of the RV4, a 21 year old, survived the crash, according to Cutler.

Investigators said it is still too early in the investigation to determine whether alcohol, drugs or speeding were factors in the deadly crash.

The CSP, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) were alternating both lanes of traffic.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and give first responders some room as they work the scene.

