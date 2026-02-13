Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-76 in Commerce City on Thursday evening

The police department said eastbound lanes of I-76 were shut down at Highway 85.
Commerce City Police Department
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are investigating what led to a fatal crash on Interstate 76 in Commerce City on Thursday evening.

A driver crashed in the area and the vehicle rolled over. One person was killed and a second person was transported to a hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

The police department said the eastbound lanes of I-76, which run northeast in this area, were shut down at Highway 85.

"Please avoid the area, and as we always say when we have to deliver tragic news like this to you— keep those involved in your thoughts tonight; we certainly are," the police department said.

No other details were available on Thursday evening.

