1 person dies in five-vehicle crash on Highway 85 crash near E. 120th Avenue

One person died in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 85 near the line between Commerce City and Brighton early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Commerce City Police Department said it is investigating the crash, which sent several other drivers to a hospital.

All lanes of Highway 85 near E. 120th Avenue are closed for the investigation.



Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber is recommending to take Brighton Road to the west or I-76 and Sable to the east.

Here's more from Denver7's Lauren Lennon on what we know about this crash and from Traffic Expert Jayson Luber on alternate routes this morning.

Multiple vehicles involved in fatal crash on Highway 85 near E. 120th Avenue

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Denver7 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.