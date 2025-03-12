Three people transported following crash that shut down Highway 40 in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash that has shut down Highway 40 in Grand County.

The Colorado State Patrol said its troopers were dispatched to Highway 40 near milepost 208 just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the agency, a GMC Sierra and Ford Expedition collided, causing the Expedition to roll. The driver of the Sierra and two adults from the Expedition were taken to the hospital.

CSP said there was a child in the Expedition at the time of the crash. They were not injured and were taken to the hospital with their parents.

Both vehicles are blocking the roadway. East and westbound drivers are being detoured at Grand County Road 57.

CSP said there is no time frame for the highway to reopen.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and did not speak to investigators is asked to call the CSP dispatch at 970-824-6501.