These are the most dangerous holiday songs to listen to while driving, according to Insuranceopedia

A scientific study by the South China University Of Technology found that songs with over 120 beats per minute lead to an increase in dangerous driving habits. Insuranceopedia — an auto insurance comparison website — used that research to conduct its own study of the most dangerous holiday songs to listen to while driving over the next week.

“As the holiday season approaches, it's important to recognize how music influences our driving habits. While festive tunes bring joy, some high-energy or distracting songs can impact our focus on the road" Max Coupland, the CEO of Insuranceopedia, said.

Insuranceopedia said it recorded the beats per minute (bpm) of every classic Christmas song and ranked the 10 songs with the highest bpm from greatest to least.

"Frosty The Snowman" ranked the most dangerous holiday song to drive to, with 172 beats per minute.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey came in second, with 150 beats per minute.

The full list of the top 10 holiday songs Insuranceopedia came up with are as follows:

