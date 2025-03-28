Southbound I-25 closed near Fort Collins due to crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 25 is closed near Fort Collins due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The roadway is closed between Harmony Road and CO 392 (Fort Collins) at mile point 265.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story.