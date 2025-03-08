SB I-25 in Northglenn down to one lane after 4-vehicle crash involving semi

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 25 in Northglenn is being forced into one lane after a four-vehicle crash involving a semi, according to authorities.

The crash happened on southbound I-25 near 104th.

North Metro Fire Rescue

According to the Northglenn Police Department and North Metro Fire Rescue, four vehicles were involved, including a semi hydrovac truck. The semi landed on its side and leaked fuel.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews are on the scene cleaning up a "small amount of fuel and oil."

All southbound lanes except for the HOV lane are closed at 120th. Northglenn PD estimates the closure will last for an hour.