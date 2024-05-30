Watch Now
Denver7 | Traffic

Actions

RTD ends free rides to contain summer air pollution; free rides for youth continue

RTD officials blame state lawmakers for lack of state funding to continue “Zero Fare for Better Air”
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Kerry Merrell_RTD.jpeg
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 10:20:23-04

Colorado’s free bus and rail transit option for containing summer air pollution has ended and Regional Transportation District officials on Wednesday blamed a shift in state funding.

Over the past two years, RTD’s “Zero Fare for Better Air” program led to reduced driving in July and August, when ground-level ozone air pollution concentrations typically surge above federal health limits. Drivers drove 9 million fewer miles during those two months (145,393 miles fewer per day), reducing air pollution emissions by 6,166,740 pounds, an RTD program evaluation found. RTD ridership increased by 12%.

That’s a tiny portion of Colorado’s air pollution but agency evaluators concluded free transit had a positive impact. The EPA has designated Colorado as a “severe” violator of federal air quality health standards, forcing the state to sell a cleaner-burning type of gasoline starting Saturday.

“Colorado did not appropriate grant money for RTD to provide both a Zero Fare for Better Air initiative and Zero Fare for Youth program,” RTD spokeswoman Marta Sipeki said in an email. RTD directors have launched a pilot program offering free transit for teens and soon will consider making that program permanent, Sipeki said.

State lawmakers this year reduced overall funding for free transit, approving about $10 million for free-fare programs statewide. RTD officials have said the free transit during summer cost their agency more than $15.5 million in lost revenues. State funds covered $13.8 million of that cost.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 30, 7am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018