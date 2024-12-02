MONUMENT, Colo. — Roadside technology along several corridors will now catch those who weave in and out of the express lanes. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced express lane enforcement went into effect Dec. 1 along Central 70, the I-25 South Gap and US 36 corridors through a roadside detection system.

Denver7 covered the new technology in a "Driving You Crazy" segment last year. The cameras are above ground and use sensors, along with artificial intelligence-assisted software, to capture data of vehicles traveling alongside it.

This technology was first installed along the Interstate 70 mountain express lane corridor and now will catch drivers who cross the double lines on Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock, I-70 between I-25 and Chambers Road, and US 36 between Federal Boulevard and Table Mesa Drive.

For people like Linsay Mintenko, who frequently travel on the I-25 stretch between Monument and Castle Rock, she hopes this enforcement will help make the drive safer.

"It's nice that it's catching people that weave in and out because it's I think it's kind of dangerous if you're flying down the express lane and somebody kind of pulls in when they're not supposed to and you're not expecting that can be really dangerous," Mintenko said.

Robert Schulte frequently used I-25 as part of his commute from Monument to Denver seeing drivers put others at risk by crossing the double lines.

"We've seen it and it's just one of those things that we just wish people would be safe," Schulte said. "I get when you're in a hurry, but just try not to be and just remember that it's not really worth it, if you don't make it alive or if somebody gets hurt."

However, this new enforcement does bring up some concerns for Schulte. He's worried people will drive dangerously to avoid the roadside technology altogether.

CDOT shared, in a news release,the dangers of crossing over the double lines. The agency explained how "this behavior significantly increases crash risks due to the speed differentials between vehicles in the express lanes and those in the general purpose lanes."

"I have mixed feelings about it. I think that it's helpful and necessary that we enforce laws that are in place, but at the same time, I can totally see where it could be going, where people will do even worse behavior to avoid the cameras," Schulte said.

Throughout December, drivers who break the express lane rules will receive a warning that will be mailed to the registered address of the vehicle. The warning period will end starting on Jan. 1, 2025 where drivers who violate the express lane rules will receive civil penalties with fines starting at $75 if paid within 20 days. However if the fine is not paid after 20 days, it will increase to $150.