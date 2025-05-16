Road closures in place in northeast Denver following serious crash involving RTD bus Friday morning

DENVER — A serious crash on Havana St. near 47th Ave. in northeast Denver forced first responders to shut down parts of the intersection as commuters headed to work Friday morning.

Denver police reported the crash on X, formerly Twitter, at around 6:46 a.m. Officials said the north, south and westbound traffic lanes were blocked as police combed the scene.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said the southbound lanes of Havana were closed at 49th. The westbound lanes of 47th Ave. were closed across Havana.

Minimal delay at Colfax and Garrison in Lakewood at the scene of the crash last night that took out the traffic signal box. Repairs are expected to take into this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Jro3IBFhF2 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 16, 2025

DPD advised commuters to find alternate routes.

Luber said just after 7:30 a.m. southbound Havana had reopened past the bus crash. It's unclear if the other lanes going westbound have reopened at this time.

RTD officials said two people were inside the bus besides the bus driver. No one was injured.