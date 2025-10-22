Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Colfax in Aurora, police say

Aurora police
AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Colfax Avenue in Aurora Tuesday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said the victim — an adult male — died at the scene. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Colfax Avenue is shut down between Laredo Street and Chambers Road as investigators process the scene.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

