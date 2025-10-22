Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Colfax in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Colfax Avenue in Aurora Tuesday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said the victim — an adult male — died at the scene. The driver did not stay at the scene.

#APDTrafficAlert Colfax Ave. is shutdown between Laredo St. and Chambers Rd. for a fatal auto-pedestrian crash investigation. One adult male victim died at the scene. Please avoid the area. We will update this thread with any additional details. pic.twitter.com/xmk4QKIQk3 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 22, 2025

Colfax Avenue is shut down between Laredo Street and Chambers Road as investigators process the scene.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.