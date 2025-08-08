One person taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 36 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 36 in Westminster Friday afternoon.
Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened in the area of Highway 36 and Pecos around 2:41 p.m. and involved three vehicles. According to Adams County Fire Rescue, two of the involved vehicles were box trailers.
One person was extricated and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
CSP, Adams County Fire and the Westminster Fire Department are at the scene.
Two lanes are open. Drivers are asked to move slowly through the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
