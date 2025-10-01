One person killed, three others injured — including 5-year-old boy — in three-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and three others, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection in Adams County Tuesday evening.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on East 120th Avenue and Sable Boulevard and involved a 2017 GMC Sierra, a 2017 Ford Escape and a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to CSP, the GMC was heading westbound on East 120th when it struck the rear of the Ford Escape. The GMC then collided head-on with the Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading eastbound.

The driver of the GMC Sierra — identified as a 48-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office at a later time. CSP said a 5-year-old boy who was a passenger in the GMC Sierra was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape — a 24-year-old woman — was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee — a 48-year-old man — and his passenger — a 44-year-old woman — were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to CSP.

(Adams County, COLO) **ROAD CLOSURE** 120th Avenue and Sable Boulevard is closed due to a crash. Use alternate routes. It is unknown when the roadway will be reopened. pic.twitter.com/f2i0gz8tmL — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 1, 2025

CSP is investigating the crash. The area of East 120th Avenue and Sable Boulevard is closed at this time. It is unclear when the area will reopen.