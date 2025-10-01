One person killed, three others injured — including 5-year-old boy — in three-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and three others, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection in Adams County Tuesday evening.
Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 9 p.m. on East 120th Avenue and Sable Boulevard and involved a 2017 GMC Sierra, a 2017 Ford Escape and a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
According to CSP, the GMC was heading westbound on East 120th when it struck the rear of the Ford Escape. The GMC then collided head-on with the Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading eastbound.
The driver of the GMC Sierra — identified as a 48-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office at a later time. CSP said a 5-year-old boy who was a passenger in the GMC Sierra was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Ford Escape — a 24-year-old woman — was not injured in the crash.
The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee — a 48-year-old man — and his passenger — a 44-year-old woman — were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to CSP.
(Adams County, COLO) **ROAD CLOSURE** 120th Avenue and Sable Boulevard is closed due to a crash. Use alternate routes. It is unknown when the roadway will be reopened. pic.twitter.com/f2i0gz8tmL— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 1, 2025
CSP is investigating the crash. The area of East 120th Avenue and Sable Boulevard is closed at this time. It is unclear when the area will reopen.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.