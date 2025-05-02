Northbound Interstate 225 closed at Alameda for crash involving two semis, sedan

If the Friday afternoon commute takes you on northbound Interstate 225 in Aurora, you might want to look for a different route to get where you need to go.

Drivers can expect significant delays on I-225 after a crash involving two semis and a sedan snarled traffic. All lanes of northbound I-225 were closed at Alameda for the crash, which resulted in one of the semis leaking fuel.

The CDOT traffic camera located just south of the crash showed a slow-moving line of cars filing around the crash via the 6th Avenue exit lane. There was no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

No injuries had been reported.