Northbound I-25 closed north of Mead due to truck rollover, travelers urged to find alternate routes

DENVER — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were shut down north of Mead on Memorial Day after a truck rolled over on its side, creating a lengthy backup for commuters.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported the crash shortly after 3 p.m. between Exit 245 and CO 56 (Mead) at mile point 248.

CDOT cameras showed a truck on its side with first responders at the scene.

CDOT

A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper told Denver7 the call about the crash came in at 2:50 p.m. It involved a single-vehicle — an SUV or pickup truc that was hauling an approximately 26-foot trailer.

The trooper said the driver suffered only minor injuries, but could not say how many people were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.

The trooper could not say how the trailer ended up on its side.

Cameras on the other side of the crash showed just how much traffic was backing up following the crash.

CDOT

The Colorado State Patrol, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, urged drivers to find alternate routes while investigators worked to clear the scene.

An estimated time for the reopening of the northbound lanes was not immediately known.