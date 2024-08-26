Watch Now
Denver7 | Traffic

Actions

Northbound I-25 closed at Castle Pines Parkway due to single-vehicle crash

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
I-25 crash in Lone Tree 8-26-24
I-25 crash in Lone Tree 8-26-24
I-25 crash in Lone Tree 8-26-24
I-25 crash in Lone Tree 8-26-24
Posted
and last updated

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Castle Pines Parkway due to a single-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

The electric vehicle crashed just south of Ridgegate Parkway, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle on fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Northbound I-25 is closed at Castle Pines Parkway (mile marker 188) and traffic is being rerouted.

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News