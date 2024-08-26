Northbound I-25 closed at Castle Pines Parkway due to single-vehicle crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Castle Pines Parkway due to a single-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

The electric vehicle crashed just south of Ridgegate Parkway, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle on fire.

Update: @CityofLoneTree Police will be investigating this accident. Currently one lane of northbound I-25 is getting g though on the left shoulder. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route if available. pic.twitter.com/OKw8UsiEwp — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 26, 2024

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Northbound I-25 is closed at Castle Pines Parkway (mile marker 188) and traffic is being rerouted.