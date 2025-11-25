Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound lanes of I-25 back open at Thornton Parkway following multi-vehicle crash

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, or if there were any injuries in the crash
THORNTON, Colo. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Thornton shut down all lanes of the highway going south for about two hours Tuesday.

Few details about the crash were immediately available, with police only saying they were responding to the area of southbound I-25 near 84th Avenue at around 11:45 a.m.

The southbound lanes were closed at Thornton Parkway while police canvassed the scene.

Police said drivers could re-enter southbound I-25 using the on-ramp at 84th Avenue but cautioned that travelers should expect “significant delays" as police investigated the scene of the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-25 were back open by 1:13 p.m.

