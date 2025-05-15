Westbound I-70 reopened at Vail Pass following multi-vehicle crash involving semi

DENVER – A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Vail Pass for about six hours Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes were closed between the Copper Mountain Exit and the East Vail Exit following a crash at around 2:18 a.m., state transportation officials said.

The crash involved a semi and three passenger vehicles and required a hazmat team to clean-up the mess.

These are pics of the WB 70 crash after Vail Pass that still has the roadway blocked. Reportedly only one person went to the hospital. WB 70 is closed at Copper Mtn with traffic detoured through Leadville. EB is open. pic.twitter.com/l5IRI8C6lK — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 15, 2025

The semi driver was taken to a hospital, but it was not immediately clear what type of injuries they sustained. It was also not immediately clear if anyone in the three passenger vehicles sustained any injuries.

Traffic was being detoured through Leadville while the closure was still in place. By 8 a.m., the westbound lanes had reopened, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 remained opened to traffic throughout the closure.